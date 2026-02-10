Kapil Sharma opens up on missing his father and battling depression at 36: ‘I went completely down’

Comedian Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father, slipping into depression at 36, and rebuilding his life.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma opens up about missing his father. (Photo: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)
Kapil Sharma’s journey from Amritsar to becoming one of the country’s most loved comedians is one for the books. Kapil has seen several highs and lows – from losing his father in 2004 and struggling in the years that followed, to finding success on television, becoming a household name, slipping into depression at 36, facing controversies, and rebuilding both his career and life. In a recent interaction, the comedian spoke about the void his father’s absence has left in his life, admitting that certain milestones make him miss his father even more.

Kapil Sharma on missing his father

In a conversation with ETimes, Kapil Sharma shared how he still misses his father. “The past never changes. Those who have gone won’t come back. When I won the trophy and got a cheque of Rs 10 lakh, I cried thinking… if my father were here today,” he said.

Recalling another moment, Kapil shared how he once stood quietly outside his house when his show started, hearing laughter from every home nearby. “I thought to myself, if papa were alive, how happy he’d be. I miss him every day, but some moments hit harder,” he said.

At 36, Kapil Sharma slipped into depression

Kapil Sharma also talked about a series of phases that shaped him in different ways – his childhood, how life went off track after his father’s death in 2004 and television later gave him a second chance, but success didn’t shield him from personal struggles.

“At 36, depression hit me hard and I went completely down. People started saying, ‘He’s finished,’” he recalled.

The phase, Kapil Sharma admitted, was emotionally draining. Over time, however, things began to change. He got married, his show went on air again, and eventually completed over 300 episodes after his comeback.

Kapil now believes that uncertainty is the only constant in life, and working with sincerity and good intentions always leads to better days.

On a biopic on his life

Addressing ongoing speculation about a biopic on his life, Kapil Sharma made it clear that such a project is not on the cards right now. He explained that while there has been interest from producers he doesn’t feel the timing is right.

According to the comedian he has only recently begun to truly understand life and feels that making a biopic is premature at this stage. For him, the journey is still unfolding, with many chapters yet to be written.

‘Don’t want kids to think I just did meaningless work’

The actor-comedian also said that he wants his children to grow up feeling proud of the work he has done and this is the reason why he is drawn to projects that offer emotional or social depth, even if they don’t promise big box office returns.

Citing Zwigato as an example, he said, “Tomorrow when my kids grow up, they shouldn’t feel that their father spent his entire life doing meaningless things – he also did work of substance.”

Kapil Sharma married his college sweetheart Ginni Chatrath in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Anayra, in December 2019, and their son, Trishaan in February 2021.

