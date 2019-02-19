Kapil Sharma on Navjot Singh Sidhu controversy: Focus on the genuine problem, not on misleading hashtags

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has broken silence on Navjot Singh Sidhu being replaced on The Kapil Sharma Show over his comments on the Pulwama attack. While speaking at an event in Chandigarh, Kapil said the focus of the nation should be on the genuine problem and not on misleading hashtags like ‘#BoycottSidhu’ or #BoycottKapilSharmaShow’.

In a video, shared by Sidhu on his official Twitter handle with the hashtag “#IskaImpactAyegaKiNahi”, Kapil can be seen clarifying the reports of the former cricketer and politician being sacked from his show. He said, “There should be a permanent solution to this problem. If sacking Sidhu Ji was a solution, then Sidhu Ji is smart enough to walk out of the show himself. So, people are being misled with hashtags like ‘#BoycottSidhu’ and ‘#BoycottKapilSharmaShow’. Right now one should focus on the genuine problem and the attention of the youth should not be taken away from the real issue.”

In another video, Kapil added, “It’s all propaganda that keeps on running on Twitter and I don’t get involved in such things. I have started doing some good things and I want all of you to support me in this instead of creating controversies around my comments.” He also said that Archana Puran Singh has shot a few episodes with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show because Sidhu had some prior commitments.

On being asked if any action will be taken against Sidhu for his comments, Kapil said, “I am not the producer of the show this time so it will be channel’s decision.”

Sidhu, while speaking about the Pulwama attack in a media interaction, had said that nations cannot be held responsible “for the dastardly acts of terrorists” and that terrorists have no religion.

He had added, “There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act.”

Sidhu later claimed that his comments were “distorted” and while the country comes for him first, he stands by his statement that terrorism has no dharam, mazhab, zaat aur desh (religion, caste or country). “Mere liye hamesha hi desh pehle tha (For me the country had always been first)… but I stand by what I said yesterday (Friday) and I cannot blame an entire nation for an act done by a few cowards..,” he said.