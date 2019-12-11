Kapil Sharma on his newborn: Can’t wait to spend more time with my doll

Kapil Sharma cannot wait to spend more time with his daughter (Photo: Instagram/kapilsharma). Kapil Sharma cannot wait to spend more time with his daughter (Photo: Instagram/kapilsharma).

On Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to share that he and his wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl.

“I feel blessed and happy to have a little princess in my life. Both Ginni and the baby are doing well. This is the best day of my life, and I can’t wait to spend more time with my little doll,” Kapil told indianexpress.com.

Post Kapil’s announcement, a host of celebrities took to Twitter to wish the comedy king. Actors like Tiger Shroff, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda shared wishes on social media.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12 last year in Jalandhar. They exchanged vows by first honouring the Hindu traditions. Later they performed an Anand-Karaj ceremony as well.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is also thriving on the work front. The who’s who of Bollywood continue to make appearances on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil was also honoured with the title of ‘Comic Genius’ at the recently held ITA awards.

