Kapil Sharma flies off to film for Mika’s ‘Swayamvar’, jokes ‘kahin dulha na mukar jaaye’

Kapil Sharma is off to Jodhpur to attend the shooting of reality TV show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. In the show, singer Mika Singh will follow the footsteps of Rakhi Sawant and will take part in the show that will decide who will be his life partner.

Kapil shared a photo of himself getting into a plane and joked that he has spent a lot of money. Now he fears that the groom will refuse to choose his bride.

The caption of the photo read, “Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur 🤩 kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye 😂 #mika #mikakaswayamvar 🤗❤️ Styled by:- biwi ❤️ @ginnichatrath.”

Excited to start a new chapter in his life, Mika had earlier said, “Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solos and I have sung duets. But ab life mein duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apno ke saath hi aata hai (But now I want my life to be like a duet because life is enjoyable only with your loved ones)”.

This is the fourth time that an Indian celeb is searching for a life partner in a TV show. Apart from Rakhi (Rakhi Ka Swayamvar), late politician Pramod Mahajan’s son Rahul Mahajan (Rahul Dulhania Le Jaayega) and TV actor Ratan Rajpoot (Ratan Ka Rishta) had also chosen their spouses on shows.

It will be interesting to see if Mika Singh will find his ideal life partner on Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. And more importantly, if their bond will last.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti will soon air on Star Bharat.