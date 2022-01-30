When Kapil Sharma couldn’t make ‘a single joke’ work in front of Nita Ambani, got revenge against Harbhajan Singh for criticising him

scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
In I'm Not Done Yet, his debut standup special for Netflix, comedian Kapil Sharma recalled a story about bombing in front of Nita Ambani and Sachin Tendulkar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 30, 2022 8:59:12 am
Kapil Sharma poses with Harbhajan Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In his debut standup special for Netflix, titled I’m Not Done Yet, comedian Kapil Sharma recounted an embarrassing story about bombing in front of Nita Ambani and the Mumbai Indians. Kapil said that after the terrible private show, he slipped out of the venue in shame, after cricketer Harbhajan Singh made a comment about his performance.

He said that after he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he started getting offers for shows. “You start being around famous people.”

Recalling a story about Harbhajan Singh organising a private event for the Mumbai Indians, he said in Hindi, “I went to the venue. It was just 15 people there. Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Nita Ambani, the biggest wife in India. I mean, the wife of the biggest businessman in India. And in front of them was a man who just got TDS cut off of his prize.”

Kapil continued, “All my jokes were about poor people. About how in Amritsar, we eat puris and chole and stuff. Nita Ambani was looking at me, thinking, ‘Which country is he from? What is poor?’ I’m telling joke after joke, nothing was landing. The rich have their own world. They wear stones on their fingers, we have them in our kidneys. You laugh, she did not.”

Kapil said that after he bombed, he was embarrassed, but he was invited to stay over for dinner. Harbhajan Singh, he joked, was ‘tense’ because he was worried about his reputation after being the one who invited Kapil to perform. When they were having dinner, the cricketer came over and said to Kapil, “You know, I’ve seen you on TV. You do amazing there. But when it’s live, it’s a bit… You know?”

Kapil said that this was the final straw. He immediately slinked out when Harbhajan was looking the other way. Some days later, Harbhajan was hit for several sixes in a match. Kapil couldn’t resist. He texted him, “Paaji, sometimes a man plays amazing in the nets. But when it’s on TV… You know?”

