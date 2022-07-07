scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Kapil Sharma’s New York shows gets cancelled, walks as ‘Vehle Munde’ on the roads of US

Kapil Sharma's weekend show in New York has been pushed. While there's a buzz that it's because of a recent case by an American promoter, his team says the shows have been postponed because of a visa issue.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 7, 2022 12:19:58 pm
kapil sharmaKapil Sharma and his team is in the USA for a tour. (Photo: Rajiv Thakur/Instagram)

After successful shows in Vancouver and Toronto, Kapil Sharma and his teammates were set to perform in New York this weekend. However, the shows now stand cancelled. As per the promoter of the event, it was reported that due to a ‘scheduling conflict’ the shows had to be pushed. A notice on their website read, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.”

A source close to Kapil Sharma, however, told indianexpress.com that they are not doing the shows because of some visa issues. They also denied that the cancellation has anything to do with the ‘false’ case by Amit Jaitly.

Watch Video |Kapil Sharma spoke ‘too much English’ in Canada. Here’s what happened next
The notice on promoter Sam Singh’s website.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma was recently booked for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015. As per recent reports Amit Jaitly led Sai USA Inc filed a lawsuit claiming that Kapil was paid for six shows but he performed only five. They also mentioned that the comedian had said he would pay for the loss but didn’t. Based out of New Jersey, the promoter’s company shared a report on the case on social media, captioning it, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.”

Also Read |Kapil Sharma complains wife Ginni Chatrath never listens to him, apologises to her. Fans ask ‘Ghar nahi jana?’

In an interview with TOI, Amit told that Kapil neither performed nor responded to him when they tried to get in touch with him several times. As per the report, the case is currently pending in New York court, and he assured that the company will definitely take legal action against him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

Best of Express Premium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...Premium
Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Maulana Azad show how to deal with hurt religious...
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...Premium
Across democracies, supreme courts’ legitimacy, autonomy are under ...
More Premium Stories >>

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma is turning heads in the USA, not just with his performance but also style. After sharing candid pictures from his photoshoot, the comedy star has now given a glimpse of his ‘stylish morning’. Kapil is seen stepping out of his car looking handsome in his Michael & Kors jacket and t-shirt that he teamed with a pair of blue denims. As AP Dhillon’s “Brown Munde” plays in the background, the actor wrote in the caption, “After the great success of #brownmunde now in 2022 we r presenting #vehlemunde. Video me kaam kar rahe saathi kalakaar @rajivthakur007 n @zorarandhawaofficial.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

dilip kuamar
Yusuf Khan became Dilip Kumar to avoid a beating from his father: 10 lesser known facts about the legend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement