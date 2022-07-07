Kapil Sharma’s New York shows gets cancelled, walks as ‘Vehle Munde’ on the roads of US

After successful shows in Vancouver and Toronto, Kapil Sharma and his teammates were set to perform in New York this weekend. However, the shows now stand cancelled. As per the promoter of the event, it was reported that due to a ‘scheduling conflict’ the shows had to be pushed. A notice on their website read, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.”

A source close to Kapil Sharma, however, told indianexpress.com that they are not doing the shows because of some visa issues. They also denied that the cancellation has anything to do with the ‘false’ case by Amit Jaitly.

For the unversed, Kapil Sharma was recently booked for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015. As per recent reports Amit Jaitly led Sai USA Inc filed a lawsuit claiming that Kapil was paid for six shows but he performed only five. They also mentioned that the comedian had said he would pay for the loss but didn’t. Based out of New Jersey, the promoter’s company shared a report on the case on social media, captioning it, “SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015.”

In an interview with TOI, Amit told that Kapil neither performed nor responded to him when they tried to get in touch with him several times. As per the report, the case is currently pending in New York court, and he assured that the company will definitely take legal action against him.

