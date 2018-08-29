Kapil Sharma’s new show to launch during Diwali

Kapil Sharma will soon be back on television with his new show Kapil Sharma will soon be back on television with his new show

Kapil Sharma will soon be back on television. The actor is working on a comedy show for Sony TV that will launch around the festive time of Diwali. A source close to Kapil confirmed with indianexpress.com that he is gearing up for his new show. “It will be a crisp and fresh project. We are still figuring out whether it will be a new show or the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show,” shared the source.

The source further added, “Kapil is still traveling. He will be back in Mumbai by mid-September. We would then start working on the content. Everything is at a very initial stage at the moment. We are looking forward to launch it during Diwali. Kapil is geared up to produce a quality show that will entertain his audience. He is looking at making another comedy show. We haven’t yet locked the team.”

After facing various health issues and professional downfall, Kapil had taken a break from work. While he launched Family Time with Kapil in March this year, the show went off air after just three episodes. While many believed that this would lead to him parting ways with Sony TV, the channel backed him.

At the press conference of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, when indianexpress.com asked Danish Khan, Sony TV’s EVP and Business Head, about Kapil’s comeback, he said, “We are definitely in talks with him. He is a hard-working artiste. Sony would be more than happy to have him back.”

As per sources, Kapil has also been working extra-hard on his physique. He has reportedly hired a personal trainer and is sweating it out at the gym before his much anticipated comeback.

