Sunday, August 21, 2022

Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere

Kapil Sharma looks unrecognisable in new photo from the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma shared a new look (Photo: Instagram/ Kapil Sharma)

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set for the next season of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, he treated fans to his new look for the upcoming season, which will air next month. In the photo, Kapil appears leaner and is clad in a black T-shirt and black trousers. He is wearing a white blazer, sunglasses and sneakers.

He captioned his post, “New season, New look #tkss #comingsoon.” Ravi Dubey, Hina Khan and Sophie Choudhry left fire emoticons on the post, while Parmeet Sethi wrote, “Deadly look, Kapil.” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Wah, can’t recognise!” Amit Sadh left a heart, while other fans said that he looked ‘dashing’.

Also Read |Ali Asgar reveals the real reason behind quitting Kapil Sharma’s show: ‘There was a communication gap’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The last season of TKSS had aired in June this year. The show also features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others. The release date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh had shared a behind-the-scenes video from the promo shoot. She had said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is also starring in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato, where he plays the role of a food delivery executive and actor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 03:05:56 pm
