Kapil Sharma never gave up, even when people said ‘nashe mein pad gaya, comedy khatam’: Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh has been associated with Kapil Sharma for a long time now. The two appear together on The Kapil Sharma Show and share a great camaraderie, both on-screen and off-screen. Recently, Bharti was all praise of Kapil for braving a tough phase of his life and not giving up despite people’s predictions about his career coming to an end.

Bharti, who is currently busy promoting the new season of her show Khatra Khatra with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, interacted with Siddharth Kannan. During the interview, she was asked about Kapil’s one daring quality. On this, she said, “He never gave up. There were several ups and downs in his life but he didn’t give up.”

Without mentioning the phase in Kapil’s life when he was dealing with alcoholism, Bharti continued, “Log bolte the khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam (People used to say that he is finished, he has started drinking, his career is over). But even today, he is running a show on his own. And, today whenever people like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Farah Khan do something new, they want to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.”

In 2017, Kapil Sharma was written off by many as he cancelled his shows at the last minute and celebrities refused to appear on his show. He then went to a detox centre in Bengaluru to overcome his alcohol addiction, where he spent 15 days and came back stronger.

During the same interview, Bharti also revealed how she realised what people mean when they say, “The show must go on.”

She shared that during her stint at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge she had to make people laugh while her mother was in the ICU after she got a stomach ulcer. While she was backstage, she thought, “Merko pata bhi nahi main jeetungi ya nahi. Mujhe iske paise bhi nahi mil rahe. Meri mummy ko ulcer hai aur mujhe logon ko hasana hai, ye kaisi life..aise karna padta hai artist ko (I didn’t even know if I will win the show. I was not even getting paid because I was a contestant. I felt what kind of a life is this).”

It was at that moment that Bharti learnt that when you are an artist you have to leave your personal life back at home and have to make people laugh. “Aap stage pe nahi keh sakte ki aaj thoda kam hasaungi. Meri mummy hospital mein hain please taaliyan bajaiyega (You can’t go on the stage and say that my mother is in the hospital so I might not be able to make you laugh but please clap for me).”

Bharti is currently expecting her first child with Haarsh. Meanwhile, she is hosting the talent reality show Hunarbaaz and is looking forward to Khatra Khatra.