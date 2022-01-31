scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Kapil Sharma calculates net worth of Shark Tank India’s ‘sharks’ as Rs 1 lakh crore: ‘If they were abducted…’

Shark Tank's Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal were all present on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 31, 2022 9:57:03 am
Shark Tank India's 'sharks' graced The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.

The ‘sharks’ of the popular reality television series Shark Tank India were hosted by comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma in the latest episode of his show. In Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to seven businesspersons, who then discuss the said ideas among themselves and with the person whose pitch it is, and decide whether to invest their money.

It is a spinoff of the original American reality show, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2009. Kapil counted the sharks, joking that Archana Puran Singh kidnaps rich guests so he is just making sure.

Sharks Tank's 'sharks' on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal were all present on The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sunday episode.

Kapil asked the audiences for a round of applause for the guests, who he said have achieved so much at a relatively young age. He then went on to list the net worth of their companies.

Here’s the net worth of the companies founded by the sharks:

BharatPe (Ashneer Grover): Rs 21,375 crore approx.
BoAt (Aman Gupta): Rs 10,500 crore approx.
Sugar Cosmetics (Vineeta Singh): Rs 4,000 crore approx.
Peyush Bansal (Lenskart): Rs 37,500 crore approx.
Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals): Rs 15,000 crore approx.
Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com): Rs 15,000 crore approx.
Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth): Rs 7,500 crore approx.

Kapil calculated the total net worth of the companies as Rs 1,10,875 crore. He joked that if kidnappers arrived right now and the sharks were abducted, the country’s GDP will see a significant drop.

Meanwhile, Kapil appeared in his debut Netflix special titled Titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, which the was released on Netflix on Friday.

 

