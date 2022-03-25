Kapil Sharma’s mother praises Ginni Chatrath: ‘I am very lucky, have the best daughter-in-law and son’

The Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted celebrity chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor on the Sony TV show and while the episode was a laughter riot, the parts that did not make the cut were just as funny. Kapil’s YouTube channel recently shared the uncensored snippets from the show and in one of these snippets, Khana Khazana fame Sanjeev Kapoor revealed why he never wore a chef’s hat on his iconic 1990s show.

Sanjeev shared that the first day when he was on set and Hansal Mehta was producing and directing the show, he turned up wearing his chef’s hat but after a while, Hansal asked him to take it off. “Meri toh izzat aise… meri pagdi ko kaun haath laga raha hai. Maine kaha yeh nahi main utaar sakta,” Sanjeev recalled.

Hansal Mehta called him over and showed him the frame and said, “Ya to aapki shakal aa sakti hai ya yeh topi aa sakti hai. Shakal chahiye ya topi chahiye?” Sanjeev laughed and recollected, “Maine utaari, maine kaha lo ji banata hun main khana.”

The video clip has the chefs talking about how people don’t invite them for dinner and when Kapil and Archana expressed their disbelief on the same, Sanjeev asked Archana if she had ever invited him for dinner in the 25-30 years they have known each other, which left the host in splits.

Kapil also spoke about his upcoming film and how he is eating consciously to stay in shape. When the chefs encouraged him to start his mother on the path, Kapil’s mom — who also watches the show with the audience — said that she used to cook a lot but has given up all of it lately. “I don’t even know where sugar or tea is kept in the kitchen anymore,” she laughed. She also praised her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath and Kapil for being dutiful and loving.

Kapil Sharma’s show is set to go off air temporarily as the comedian will be touring in USA. A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show told indianexpress.com, “Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.”

Earlier, Kapil took a short break from the show in 2021 after he welcomed his second baby.