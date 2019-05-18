Kapil Sharma recognised by the World Book of Records

Comedy king Kapil Sharma has added yet another feather to his cap. After winning hearts and accolades for his television show, the actor-comedian has crossed another milestone in his life. He was acknowledged by the World Book of Records for being one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad.

Advertising

The social media handle of Sony Entertainment Television shared a photo of the celebrity alongside a picture of Kapil’s certificate for the same.

The photo caption read, “It’s a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate the King Of Comedy @kapilsharma for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records. #TheKapilSharmaShow.”

As of now, Kapil Sharma is busy with his TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been graced by celebrities from nearly all walks of life, including sports, cinema and independent artists.

Advertising

Recently, the main cast of De De Pyaar De — Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh — visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Apart from TKSS, Kapil has also tried his hand at singing as well as acting. Over the years, he has appeared in quite a few films, including ABCD 2, Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon, Firangi and Son of Manjeet Singh, among others.