Kapil Sharma meets RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad: ‘So much to learn from you’

Kapil Sharma took to social media on Friday to share his experience of meeting ace screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad. In a photo shared by the actor-comedian, he seemed to be in a long discussion with the veteran writer while daughter Anayra posed playfully for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Kapil wrote, “It was an honor spending time with the legend mr V. Vijayendra prasad. Member of Rajya sabha and the Writer of classic films like “Bahubali” “RRR” “makkhi” and many more. such a great humble and wonderful human being.so much to learn from you sir love regards and respect always.”

While V Vijayendra Prasad has an elaborate body of work, his recent popular films include RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali: The Beginning, Rowdy Rathore, Magadheera among others. He is the father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

After a successful run in India, V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making a dent in international markets as well. On Friday, it was announced that the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has become the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.

The announcement made through the film’s official Twitter handle read, “Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film In Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film’s release.”

RRR has also got five nominations in 2023 Critics Choice Awards and two nominations in the prestigious 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This has given the film a big boost in the race leading up to Oscars.