Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Kapil Sharma meets RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad: ‘So much to learn from you’

In a photo shared by Kapil Sharma, he seemed to be in a long discussion with V Vijayendra Prasad while daughter Anayra posed playfully for the camera.

Kapil Sharma, V Vijayendra PrasadComedian Kapil Sharma recently met writer V Vijayendra Prasad. (Photo: Instagram/kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma took to social media on Friday to share his experience of meeting ace screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad. In a photo shared by the actor-comedian, he seemed to be in a long discussion with the veteran writer while daughter Anayra posed playfully for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Kapil wrote, “It was an honor spending time with the legend mr V. Vijayendra prasad. Member of Rajya sabha and the Writer of classic films like “Bahubali” “RRR” “makkhi” and many more. such a great humble and wonderful human being.so much to learn from you sir love regards and respect always.”

While V Vijayendra Prasad has an elaborate body of work, his recent popular films include RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali: The Beginning, Rowdy Rathore, Magadheera among others. He is the father of filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Also Read |RRR, KGF 2, Amber Heard-Jonny Depp among the most read Wikipedia pages of 2022. See complete list
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

After a successful run in India, V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Rajamouli’s RRR is making a dent in international markets as well. On Friday, it was announced that the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has become the highest grossing Indian film in Japan.

SS Rajamouli retrospective: Baahubali 2Baahubali 1 | Eega | Maryada Ramanna | MagadheeraSye | Simhadri

The announcement made through the film’s official Twitter handle read, “Delighted to share that #RRRMovie is now the highest grossing film with the highest footfall for an Indian film In Japan! Thank you for all the love you showered on our stars and director ever since the film’s release.”

RRR has also got five nominations in 2023 Critics Choice Awards and two nominations in the prestigious 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This has given the film a big boost in the race leading up to Oscars.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:12:42 pm
