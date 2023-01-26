‘If Karan Johar came into Manoj Bajpayee’s life before Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma…’: Kapil Sharma on actor’s career choices

The Gangs of Wasseypur cast will feature on The Kapil Sharma Show, including Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan and many others alongside director Anurag Kashyap. In the latest promo, Kapil takes fun digs at Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin’s physique.

In the episode, Kapil takes a pot-shot at how there were only ‘chor, uchakke, badmash (thieves, robbers, goons)’ in Gangs of Wasseypur, instead of having any bank employee or regular people who worked in a multinational company. Anurag Kashyap can’t help laughing at this. Speaking about Manoj Bajpayee’s diverse career choices, Kapil says, “Ye aise actor hain jo koi bhi role badi sahajta se kar lete hain, wo to inki zindagi mein Anurag Kashyap aagaye, Ram Gopal Varma aagaye, agar inki zindagi mein pahle Karan Johar aagaye hote… (this is one actor who plays any role with much ease. Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma came first in his life, in case Karan Johar had come before them…)”

Kapil teases Nawazuddin for his iconic line in the Gangs of Wasseypur film ‘Sabka badla lega Faisal’. “He says it with so much conviction that it seems he will take the revenge for real. If someone else would have said this line, he would have been told, ‘take revenge later, have some ghee first (to make health)’.” Kapil also commented on ‘the glow’ on Pankaj Tripathi’s face. “It seems he will think twice even before cutting his birthday cake.”

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur franchise released in 2012, and revolved around a group of dreaded gangsters in Dhanbad and the struggles, power games in the different families. The films also featured Richa Chadha, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat.