Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee impressed by hidden talent of Kiku Sharda’s son: ‘He’s a rockstar’. Watch

As Kiku Sharda shared a video of his son rapping, Kapil Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee were left impressed.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2021 9:33:56 am
Kapil Sharma on Kiku Sharda son rap songKapil Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee were all praise for Kiku Sharda's son who recently posted a rap song on his YouTube channel. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram, Kapil Sharma/Instagram, Kiku Sharda/Instagram)

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma lavished praise on the 12-year-old son of his frequent collaborator Kiku Sharda, calling him a ‘rockstar’. Kiku had earlier shared a rap song by his son on social media, writing, “Sharing my 12-year-olds song,,,,please show him some love. Shaurya Sharda – This Is The Day (Official Music Audio).”

Kapil was mighty impressed by the young Shaurya’s rapping and wrote, “It’s jus beautiful kiks, pls tell Shaurya that we r so proud of him ishq, mushq aur talent kabhi chupaaye nahin chupte he is a rockstar.” He also asked his fans to show the budding singer some love.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, meanwhile, called him a ‘serious talent’ and wrote, “Wow!!! That’s a serious talent you have at home!!! Best wishes to the little one!!” TV actor Hiten Tejwani also praised Kiku’s son and wrote, “Too good ..(with thumbs up emojis).”

Kapil is supposed to return with a revamped version of his show later this year, which will also include Kiku in the cast. Kapil is on a paternity break at present after the birth of his son. He is also working on a Netflix web show, the details of which have not been released.

Kiku and Kapil have had a solid association over the years. After Kapil’s tiff with Sunil Grover when a lot of his regular cast members took a break from his show, Kiku had chosen to stay on.

