‘Kapil Sharma makes money on his show, I don’t,’ reveals Archana Puran Singh; Samay Raina says he too wants to be paid to laugh

Archana Puran Singh said she is not paid the big bucks Kapil Sharma makes on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 02:59 PM IST
Archana Puran SinghArchana Puran Singh shared that it is Kapil Sharma who is paid the big bucks on his show. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)
Samay Raina had quite a rocky 2025 after his show India’s Got Latent landing in a huge controversy. Later in the year, he sold packed shows across the country and in many parts of the world and in a matter of a few months, Samay’s controversy was in the past. The comedian has quite a sense of humour about this chapter in his life and recently, he collaborated with Archana Puran Singh and appeared on her son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube channel, after shooting a video with her.

After the shoot, Archana and her sons – Aaryamann and Ayushmaan – praised his luxury car which had an in-built seat massager, a comfortable recliner and massive leg room. “Ek butler missing hai bas order lene ke liye (Just a butler is missing to take your order),” Samay joked. Archana was so impressed with the car that she said, “Now I will have to buy it.” To this, Samay responded, “You can buy four” and Ayushmaan quipped, “Uske liye cancel hona padta hai. (You have to get cancelled for that.)”

Archana, acknowledging Samay’s success, added, “But you have to have a big show like Latent.” When Samay said that already had Kapil Sharma’s show, Archana was quick to add, “Usme Kapil kamata hai. Main nahi kamati. (But Kapil makes money in that, I don’t.)” But Samay reminded her, “Nahi par aap cancel ho sakti ho usme. (But you can get cancelled in that.)” Talking about Archana, Samay added that he too, wants to reach that level of success where he can make money by just laughing, like Archana.

ALSO READ | 'Govinda was attacked at 4 am, chased everyone away with a gun': Manager says actor getting threat calls

They then reached Samay’s house and gave a home tour. Aaryamann and Ayushmaan later accompanied Samay for a game of padel where Samay introduced Aaryamann to one of his friends. “Yeh Archana ma’am ka beta hai. (He is Archana ma’am’s son.) This is his only claim to fame right now. So far, that’s it.”

Towards the end of the vlog, Aaryamann described Samay as a “nice guy” who does not watch movies or TV shows and likes to live in the moment. “I am always trying to learn when I meet people who I respect so I can understand what they do and why they do it. He told me that he doesn’t watch TV and movies. He believes in living in the moment, playing your guitar, walking on the beach, talking to your friends, just doing something fun and I feel I need to learn that,” he said.

