‘Kapil Sharma makes money on his show, I don’t,’ reveals Archana Puran Singh; Samay Raina says he too wants to be paid to laugh

Samay Raina had quite a rocky 2025 after his show India’s Got Latent landing in a huge controversy. Later in the year, he sold packed shows across the country and in many parts of the world and in a matter of a few months, Samay’s controversy was in the past. The comedian has quite a sense of humour about this chapter in his life and recently, he collaborated with Archana Puran Singh and appeared on her son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube channel, after shooting a video with her.

After the shoot, Archana and her sons – Aaryamann and Ayushmaan – praised his luxury car which had an in-built seat massager, a comfortable recliner and massive leg room. “Ek butler missing hai bas order lene ke liye (Just a butler is missing to take your order),” Samay joked. Archana was so impressed with the car that she said, “Now I will have to buy it.” To this, Samay responded, “You can buy four” and Ayushmaan quipped, “Uske liye cancel hona padta hai. (You have to get cancelled for that.)”