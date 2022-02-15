Kapil Sharma teases Madhuri Dixit about Dr Shriram Nene’s reaction to holding her hand: ‘Call another doctor…’

Madhuri Dixit will grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her Netflix series The Fame Game. In a new promo of the show unveiled on Tuesday, comedian Kapil Sharma is seen taking a playful dig at Madhuri Dixit, and asking about her husband Dr Shriram Nene’s reaction to holding her hand.

The promo begins with Madhuri’s entry to the song “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”. Kapil then proceeds to joke about her husband, Shriram Nene, who is a cardiothoracic surgeon. “Jab Dr Nene ne aapka pehli baar haath pakda, unhone ‘I love you’ bola tha ya unhone bola ‘Koi aur doctor bulao, meri dhadkan tez ho rahi hai’ (When Dr Nene first held your hand, did he say ‘I love you’ or did he say ‘Call another doctor, my heart is racing’)?” Kapil asks, while Madhuri couldn’t stop laughing.

During the course of the episode, Kapil Sharma will also mention the Hum Aapke Hai Koun moment where Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit kept clearing their throats to get each other’s attention. “Aapki khasi mein bheed ikhatta hojati thi, aur ab bhaag jaate hai (When you coughed, a crowd would gather but now disperse the moment someone coughs),” Kapil will tell Madhuri, referring to the coronavirus. Kapil will also quiz the actor on what goes on in her mind when so many people try to flirt with her. “I can only think of Dr Nene.”

The Fame Game brings to the fore the highs and lows that accompany stardom and its effect on families. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series will premiere on February 25 on Netflix.