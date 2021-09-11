Kapil Sharma is looking for the right match for Kangana Ranaut on his show, watch promo

scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
Updated: September 11, 2021 2:46:15 pm
Kapil Sharma ShowThe Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Saturday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Thalaivii actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen promoting her film. The episode will also see the team welcoming Bappa on the set as they will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

While talking to Kangana Ranaut about her career, the host pointed out that all her onscreen lovers have been gangsters or villains.

Earlier on The Kapil Sharma show |Govinda performs on The Kapil Sharma Show, appears with his entire family. See photos

He also asked the actor about her choice of a boyfriend. He then proceeded to ask her a few questions, which she happily answered.

Kangana Ranaut, kapil sharma, Kangana Ranaut kapil sharma Kangana Ranaut will be seen promoting Thalaivii on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR Handout)

Chandan Prabhakar, who plays Chandu on the show, left Kangana stunned when he confessed his love to her. The comedian requested the Thailavii actor to say ‘I love you’ to him. Laughing hysterically at his antics, Kangana asked Kapil about the training he has been giving Chandu. However, she finally relented at his pleads and said ‘Ok, I like you, now stand up’.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV.

