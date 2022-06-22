scorecardresearch
As Kapil Sharma’s show goes on a break, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti head for Canada tour

The Kapil Sharma Show had its season finale with the JugJugg Jeeyo special episode recently. It will return after a hiatus.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2022 3:42:48 pm
kapil sharma show us canada tourThe team of The Kapil Sharma Show make a happy picture. (Photo: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)

Days after airing the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show‘s recent season, the team is off to Vancouver for a show. Kapil on Wednesday shared a few clicks with the fellow actors of the popular show, ahead of taking off to Canada.

The photos have Kapil Sharma posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other crew members. He revealed in the caption, that they were off for shows in Vancouver and Toronto. “Flying to Vancouver now 🤩🇨🇦 can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in canada.”

Also read |Archana Puran Singh on her 7-year age gap with husband Parmeet Sethi, being more successful: ‘We are too much in love’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The Kapil Sharma Show had its season finale with the JugJugg Jeeyo special episode. The film’s lead actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani graced the episode. The show is set to return after a hiatus. It was replaced by India’s Laughter Champion on Colors recently.

Also read |Kapil Sharma asks Neetu Kapoor if she gave house keys to daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt: ‘Or did she already have duplicate keys?’

A source close to The Kapil Sharma Show told indianexpress.com, “Kapil has a month long USA tour planned mid-June and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. A few episodes, however, will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before they go on a break.”

Sumona, who plays the character of Bhuri in the show, recently opened up about rumours of quitting the show. “Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either,” she told India.com.

