Amitabh Bachchan gives marriage advice to Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma received his biggest wedding gift much in advance, from none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself. The actor-comedian, while shooting for a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Big B, was overjoyed when the megastar congratulated him for his upcoming wedding. But more than that, he was left awestruck when Bachchan also gave him a “Permanent Guru Mantra” for a successful married life.

Kapil recently shot for the finale episode of KBC where he will be seen supporting social worker and environmentalist Mr Ravi Kalra’s NGO – The Earth Saviours Foundation. And while he was glad to be sitting on the hot seat opposite the Shehenshah of Bollywood, his happiness grew manifold when Bachchan wished him for his soon-to-launch new show on the same channel, Sony. Big B also congratulated Kapil for his impending wedding with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Ho jaaiye taiyaar Grand Finale ki iss raat ke liye, jahan aayenge ek saath Acting aur Comedy ke shahenshah, @SrBachchan aur @KapilSharmaK9! Dekhna na bhulein, #KBC, 23 aur 26 November ko raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/W3hicw607N — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 20, 2018

What will happen when @KapilSharmaK9 becomes the host in #KBC? See what interesting questions @SrBachchan is asked. Find out in the grand finale this Friday and Monday at 9 pm only on #SonyTVUK. pic.twitter.com/vOejfET3Sr — Sony TV UK (@sonytvuk) November 21, 2018

Things became exciting when Kapil asked the superstar some advice for a successful married life, and pat came Bachchan’s reply. He said, “I will give you a Permanent Guru Mantra that you can follow throughout your life – always say Sorry! At any point, you feel that things are getting tense start saying Sorry. This one word is all that you need to keep things happy between any couple. Just say the word ‘sorry’ whenever your wife is angry!”

Kapil wasted no time in inviting Amitabh Bachchan for his wedding too. The comedian said, “Amitabh Sir Aapko Meri Shaadi Mein Aana Hoga! (You have to come to my wedding!).” When Bachchan senior agreed, Kapil added, “Ab aapne national TV pe haan kahan hai toh ab aapko aana hi hoga! (Now, that you have agreed on the national television, you have to come!.)

The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 featuring Kapil Sharma will air on November 23 at 9 PM on Sony TV.

Kapil had recently confirmed his comeback on Sony TV. As per reports, while the old format of Family Time with Kapil Sharma has been retained, the team is looking at adding some new segments.

Kapil Sharma is gearing up to tie the knot with Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar.