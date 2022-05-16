Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan about playing football with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan: ‘They are married but…’

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gracing the stage. Ahead of their entry, Kapil was seen presenting a standup act on ghosts, leaving his audience in splits. From hilarious supernatural myths to how Bollywood projects ghosts, the comedian’s jokes even cracked up the Bollywood stars who were waiting backstage. As soon as they stepped on the stage, Kapil left the two tad uncomfortable as he mentioned how every time Kartik is on his show with his female actor, it seems the two are dating.

Kapil then targeted Kiara and questioned how a beautiful girl like her is part of a horror film. As she reasoned ‘versatility’, the comedian lauded her performances in the last few films. Stating that she has given hits continuously, he questioned if he was lucky for her. Taking his jokes on, Kiara agreed, saying that every time she is on his show, her film has done wonders.

Kartik Aaryan on the other hand, found himself at a loss of words when his singlehood was questioned by Kapil. Kapil asked that he played football with Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in Dubai. “But both of them are married. To aap khelna chahte hain shaadi karne se pehle… football,” the host asked. Kartik replied in same vein, “Haan, main soch raha hu khel lu shaadi se pehle… football.” He also asked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa lead if his character was naughty and flirtatious from the start or did director Anees Bazmi change it accordingly. “Shayad mujhe dekh ke banaya ho (May be he wrote it keeping me in mind),” he replied. His co-actor also chipped in to say that when she read the script, he felt it was perfect for Kartik. “Jis tarah ke jokes the, dialogues the, aisa laga jaise Kartik bolne wala hai (It had jokes and dialogues that Kartik can say in real life too).”

The sneak peek video shared by Sony TV also gave a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan’s parents joining him on the stage. As they sat in the audience section, Kapil acknowledged and greeted them. Kartik then added that it’s his parents’ favourite show, and his mother keeps asking him when they are going to Kapil’s show for promotions.

This season of The Kapil Sharma will air its last episode on June 11 as the team heads on to the USA for a month-long tour. As it takes a break, Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh judged India’s Laughter Champion will take up its time slot.