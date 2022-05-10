Kapil Sharma wonders how Kartik Aaryan has chemistry with all his co-stars, actor roasts him: ‘Just like you…’

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 on the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Kapil Sharma tries to roast Kartik about his chemistry with all his co-actors, and gets a hilarious reply in return.

In the video, Kapil welcomes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Anees Bazmee. Kapil compliments Kiara and Kartik, saying “Bohot pyaare lag raho ho (You guys are looking good).” Kiara replies, “Aap bhi pyaare lag rahe ho (You are also looking good).” Kapil then says, “Kiara ke liye ek alag baat bolna chahta hun (I want to say something different for Kiara today). Kiara you are looking so gorgeous, beautiful. I love you.”

Kapil goes on to say, “Kartik ka aap talent dekho yeh jis bhi heroine ke sath aata hai aisa lagta hai ki bas isi ke sath jodi hai. Yeh kaun sa software dalwaya hai aapne (Kartik has a talent that it looks like all his co-stars are his girlfriends. What kind of a software is this)?” Kartik replies, “Mera bhi aap he ke jaisa hai. Jaise aap bhi har heroine ke sath shanivar, itwaar ko same lines bolte ho, same compliments dete ho. Mein bhi waise he karta hun (I do the same thing like you. Just like you say the same lines, pass the same compliments to all the female actors who come on your show every Saturday and Sunday. I do the same thing).”

In one of the segments of the video, Kiara Advani mentions that when she received the script for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. “It was written for Kartik, just the way he talks and jokes” Kapil asks, “Did you not remember me when reading the jokes?” Kiara says, “Let me think….no.” A mournful Kapil says, “Badal gayi ho tum, Kiara (You’ve changed a lot, Kiara).”

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. The film is inspired by the 1993 Malayalam horror-comedy, that featured Mohanlal.