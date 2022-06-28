Kapil Sharma complains wife Ginni Chatrath never listens to him, apologises to her. Fans ask ‘Ghar nahi jana kya?’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is on USA Tour with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. He had a great beginning to the tour with a houseful show in Vancouver. The comedian has been sharing several updates from the show on social media. On Tuesday, Kapil posted a selfie video which was addressed to his wife Ginni Chatrath.

The video opens with a huge crowd cheering for Kapil. Then, the comedian addresses his wife, “Ginni, tu meri kabhi nahi sunti, dekh kitne log mujhe sunne aaye hain, vo bhi ticket kharch ke (Ginni, you never listen to me. But see how many people have come to listen to me, that too after buying tickets).” He breaks into laughter after saying this.

However, Kapil was careful while sharing the video on Instagram as he apologised to his wife in the caption. “Sorry 🥲 @ginnichatrath 🙈 #kslive #kslive2022,” read the caption of the video.

As Kapil shared the video, one of his fans joked, “@kapilsharma @ginnichatrath ne yeh video b nahi sunaa hai 😂😂😂😂 (Kapil, Ginni didn’t listen to this video as well).” Another wrote many husbands have the same complaint from their wives, “@kapilsharma sab husband’s ka yeh kehna hai, including mine. Kya sunana chahte ho 😁.” One of them also teased Kapil by asking, “Ghar nai jana kya😂 (You don’t want to go home?)” A few others also asked the comedian if he was allowed entry at home after posting this video.

The Kapil Sharma Show has taken a break as the team is travelling to Canada and the USA for a month-long tour. While jetting off to Canada, Kapil shared pictures with his teammates Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti, along with other crew members. “Flying to Vancouver now 🤩 can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada,” he wrote.

The Kapil Sharma Show will return soon with a new season, till then India’s Laughter Champion has taken up its time slot on Sony TV.