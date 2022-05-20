Kapil Sharma asks if Kangana Ranaut is planning her Hollywood debut with Dhaakad: ‘Humare yaha itna talent hai…’

Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious project Dhaakad dropped at theatres today. Ahead of the release, the actor joined Kapil Sharma for a fun time on his show. Co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and director Razneesh Ghai were also present for the special episode. In a new uncensored video shared by the comedian on his YouTube channel, the cast is seen getting candid and even playing fun games on the stage. While interacting with Kangana, Kapil even quizzed if she is eyeing a Hollywood debut with Dhaakad.

Given the film has a lot of international crew, Kapil tells the actor whether she is helping them make their Bollywood debut or is she planning a debut in Hollywood. To this Kangana replies, “Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. Yeh humne international standard ki film banayi, aur isme chahe bahar ke bohot log hai par 80 percent humara talent hai (We have a lot of talent and we don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place and a lot of people from other parts are coming and working in India. We have made a film of an international standard but 80 percent talent is local),” she says.

Referring to a recent post by author Chris Gore comparing Dhaakad with Black Widow, the actor added, “Bahar ki critiques yeh keh rahe hai humlogo se accha karke dikhaya hai, jabke humara budget 0.1 percent bhi nahi hai unke saamne (International critiques are surprised we managed a better film than them even though we didn’t have 0.1 budget than them).”

Her statement led Kapil to exclaim that Kangana must have taken all the budget. Laughing at his statement, the National Award-winning actor said that she put her life at stake for the film. “Delta variant hua tha mujhe. Uske baad bhi meri haddiyon ka powder bana diya, churan. Maine apni zindagi daav pe laga di thi (I was sick with the delta variant coronavirus and even after that they made me break bones on the shoot).”

Kangana Ranaut hosted a star-studded screening for the industry last night, which also saw her Lock Upp contestants joining the celebration.