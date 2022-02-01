Kapil Sharma is willing to be a waiter to be near Deepika Padukone. Watch video

In a new promo released by Sony TV on Instagram, the cast of Gehraiyaan is seen merrymaking with comedian and host Kapil Sharma. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa will grace an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Director Shakun Batra will also make an appearance on TKSS.

In the new video, we see Kapil Sharma teasing Ananya Panday about her age as he asks her the reason behind her maiden appearance on the show — “Were you waiting for the vaccines to be made available to 15-18 year-olds all this time?” As soon as he makes this statement, the crowd bursts out laughing, as a giggly Ananya nods in agreement.

Later, we see Krushna Abhishek making light of Deepika Padukone’s husband Ranveer Singh. Kapil was also seen expressing his desire to be with Deepika at all times, stating that he is even willing to be a waiter in a Goan restaurant since that is where the Gehraiyaan actor loves to visit.

The clip also revealed a glimpse of the fun and games the cast of Gehraiyaan will indulge in during their time on the show.

Pitched as a relationship drama, Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.