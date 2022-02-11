scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
‘I felt Kapil Sharma is not funny anymore but…’: Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal admits he had pre-conceived notions about comedian

Peyush Bansal came clean on having pre-conceived notions about comedian Kapil Sharma, when he visited the Kapil Sharma Show will fellow Shark Tank India judges.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 11, 2022 11:42:56 am
Peyush Bansal on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, who appeared as one of the ‘sharks’ or investors on Shark Tank India, spoke about visiting the Kapil Sharma Show with his fellow sharks. He admitted that he went to the sketch comedy show with pre-conceived notions about the comedian, but walked away with a different impression of him.

Peyush joined comedian Rohan Joshi for a live-stream on his YouTube channel. The chat also featured comedian Tanmay Bhat, and covered a range of topics including Peyush’s controversial comments against chartered accountants, his Lenskart story, and updates on the businesses that he’d invested on, particularly Jugaadu Kamlesh‘s invention.

Asked about his experience on The Kapil Sharma Show, Peyush said, “He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn’t resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop.” He added, “And I wasn’t… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious.”

Shark Tank India is a spinoff of the original American reality show, which has been running successfully for 13 seasons since 2009. Peyush said that he is a huge fan of the show, and had watched it from start to finish multiple times.

The first season of Shark Tank India concluded last week, and a special reunion episode featuring several other sharks–Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta–will air on Saturday.

Kapil Sharma, meanwhile, made his standup comedy debut recently, with a special titled I’m Not Done Yet, which premiered on Netflix last month.

