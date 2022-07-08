Kapil Sharma is ‘going for walk in a car’, fans say ‘Bade log kuch bhi kar sakte hain’

After a few successful live shows in Canada, Kapil Sharma and his team have been waiting to perform in the US, but a recent issue with their visas has given them a surprise break. Kapil and his team members earlier shared their “Brown Munde” spoof video titled ‘Vehle Munde’, and Kapil has now shared a new photo in which he is posing against a car. His caption reads, “Going for walk in a car 🙈🤪”

Fans loved Kapil’s sense of humour, and wrote in the comments section, “Yeh toh sirf Kapil sir hi kar sakte hain. (Only Kapil can do this.)” Another comment read, “Bade log kuch bhi kar sakte hain (Rich people can do anything.)” They also dropped a series of heart and fire emojis on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil is currently on a break from his television show, as he tours the US and Canada. The comedian is accompanied by his show’s cast members Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

Videos and photos from their shows have been circulated widely on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Earlier this year, Kapil shot for Nandita Das’ next, in which he plays a food delivery executive. The film also stars Sayani Gupta and Shahana Goswami. Das had previously mentioned that she chose Kapil for the film because he represents the “common man.” Kapil said in an earlier statement, “Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me. An artist is always thirsty to do something different!”