Kapil Sharma is back in Mumbai, see his latest photos

Kapil Sharma has been missing from action owing to controversies around his professional and personal life. Kapil Sharma has been missing from action owing to controversies around his professional and personal life.

Kapil Sharma fans, here is a happy news. The actor-comedian, who has been missing from action owing to controversies around his professional and personal life, is back in Mumbai. Kapil was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport.

Some days back, Kapil had a Twitter conversation with his fans, where the comedian mentioned that he has gained weight and promised to work hard. He also stated that he is trying to change his lifestyle.

Well in the recent photos and video, Kapil does look different. Kapil’s pet dog was also seen along with him at Mumbai airport.

See latest photos and video of Kapil Sharma at Mumbai airport:

Kapil Sharma’s downfall began after his mid-air spat with his former co-star Sunil Grover in January 2017. Post that incident, the dipping TRPs of Kapil’s show and also his health made him take a break. He returned with Family Time With Kapil Sharma this year, but yet again without much success.

In April, Kapil drew bad press after a call, in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, was made public. Many of his fans were shocked to see this side of their favourite entertainer.

We hope this ace comedian makes a comeback soon and wins our hearts again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd