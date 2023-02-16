Kapil Sharma hosts players of Celebrity Cricket League, leaves Sonu Sood, Sohail Khan in splits

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will be hosting the players of the Celebrity Cricket League on this week’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo of the episode shows Sonu Sood, Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Jiva having a great time as Kapil entertains them with his hilarious antics.

The promo has Kapil asking his guests if they have come by their cars or if they have come with the hope that Sonu will drop them home. The comedian was referring to Sonu’s efforts in sending migrants back to their homes during the pandemic. He said, “Aap logg pehle ye batao aap logg apni car se aaye ho ya soch kar aaye ho ki Sonu bhai hain toh ghar toh chorr hi denge (Have you guys come by your car or have you come with the hope that Sonu will drop you home?)”

The promo also has the cast members of the show appearing as Pushpa from Allu Arjun’s hit film Pushpa: The Rise and Rocky bhai from KGF 2. They left the CCL players in splits with their mimicry of these popular characters. Later, Kapil is also seen making fun of the names of the team, ‘Punjab Ke Sher’. He tells the audience, “Team ka naam dekho, ‘Punjab ke Sher’ aur players ke naam dekho, ‘Sonu, Binoo, Jimmy’ (Look at the team’s name, ‘Punjab Ke Sher’ and look at the name of the players).”

Kapil Sharma gets another chance to pull Manoj Tiwari’s leg when he tells the comedian that they are trying to add two female players to the teams of CCL. Kapil jokes, “ye aapke mann se aaya hai sujhaav? (Has this suggestion come directly from your heart?)” This left Archana Puran Singh laughing out loud.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is going to have some popular names playing the sport. Eight teams representing their respective film industries (Telugu Warriors, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Mumbai Heroes and Punjab De Sher) will be competing for the CCL 2023 trophy.

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes. Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood. Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aarya is the captain of Chennai Rhinos.