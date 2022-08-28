scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Kapil Sharma hosts ‘golden girls’ as he starts a brand new season, shows off his boss look: ‘No medals but new shades’

The Kapil Sharma Show's new season: Kapil shares selfies as he hosts Commonwealth Games 2022's gold medalists P V Sindhu, Lovely Choubey, Nikhat Zareen, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh, and Nayanmoni Saikia.

kapil sharma showThe Kapil Sharma Show's new season is all set to launch on September 10. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to share photos as he shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show‘s new season. Kapil, who will see seen in an all-new avatar on the show, shared a series of selfies with the ‘Golden Girls’ who made India proud at the recent Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sharing the post, Kapil wrote, “It was a pleasure hosting our Golden Girls on #tkss who made the whole Nation proud in CommonWealth Games 2022🏅 🎖 🥇.” He shared the details of each player and wrote, “Pic 1 – @pvsindhu1 gold medal in badminton 🏸 Pic 2 – #lovelychoubey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 3 – @zareennikhat Gold Medal in Boxing 🥊Pic 4 – #ruparanitirkey Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 5 – #pinkisingh Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl. Pic 6 – #nayanmonisaikia Gold Medal in Lawn Bowl.”

The last photo in the post is of Kapil himself and he wrote, “Pic 7 – Me with no medal but New shades 😎.”

Also read |Kapil Sharma sings ghazal with Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan calls comedian a ‘khatarnak singer,’ watch

Ending his post, The Kapil Sharma Show’s host shared the launch date of the new season of the comedy show and wrote, “Coming soon on 10th September only on @sonytvofficial @team.kapilsharma.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to launch its next season with some new stars. While Krushna Abhishek will move out, some new members are now a part of the hit show. Television actor Srishty Rode, comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, and Srikant Maski will be joining the show this time.

Apart from the new faces, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be back on the show. The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 09:28:49 pm
