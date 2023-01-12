Kapil Sharma visits his home, college in Amritsar with wife Ginni Chatrath and kids: ‘Thank you for the blessings’

Comedy star Kapil Sharma took a trip down memory lane as he visited his hometown Amritsar recently. Joining him on the trip was wife Ginni Chatrath and their kids Aanayra and Trishaan.

Kapil shared a video on social media giving a glimpse of his nostalgic trip as he visited his college and university. He was also seen going back to the stage he performed as a student, and met his teachers and friends. The comedian also took his family to the Golden Temple and gorged on some chole kulche at the roadside stalls.

“My college, my university, my teachers,my friends, my family, my town, the food, the feel, the holy temple “Golden temple” 😇 thank you for all the blessings baba ji 🙏😇 #amritsar #punjab #gurunanakdevuniversity #happiness #blessings #gratitude 🙏,” he captioned the post. Fans dropped love on his post, as they replied with comments like, “The best video,” “Ginni is looking gorgeous” and “What a beautiful post.”

Kapil and Ginni met during college and had shared how he was very active in the theatre circuit and wanted to make some extra money. Noticing that she was very talented at comedy as well, Kapil made her his assistant. “She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always had doubts about the future of the relationship because of our class differences),” he had told IANS while promoting his show I’m Not Done Yet.

He added, “One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn’t take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I’m lucky that I got married to her.”

Kapil Sharma is all set to host Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas on his Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil on Wednesday shared a photo of himself with the dabbawalas on his social media page, calling them the “pride of Mumbai”.

Sharing a photo, The Kapil Sharma Show host wrote, “The pride of mumbai “dabbawala” train can b late, bus can b late, but our brothers always reach on time. They deliver 200000 tiffin daily in mumbai from so many years. We salute them for their passion, dedication n hard work.”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm Sony Entertainment Television.