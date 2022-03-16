scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Kapil Sharma hits the gym at 4 am, fans ask, ‘Akshay sir se inspiration le rahe ho..’

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma shared a video of himself at the gym. His fans asked him if he is inspired by Akshay Kumar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 1:21:04 pm
kapil sharma gymKapil Sharma shared a new video on Instagram.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is determined to have a fit body and is not going to make any excuses when it comes to following his fitness regime. On Wednesday, Kapil shared a video of himself at the gym.

In the video, the comedian is seen sweating it out in the gym. From running on the treadmill to doing some pushups, Kapil is doing it all to get fit. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy love you all.”

Also read |Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying The Kashmir Files invitation controversy, actor says don’t post ‘half truth’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Actor Neha Pendse, who has worked with Kapil Sharma on his show The Kapil Sharma Show, commented on the video saying, “Yeppp that’s the only way.” Bharti Singh and Rashami Desai also appreciated Kapil’s efforts. Singer Guru Randhawa dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video.

An Instagram user joked how Kapil is inspired by Akshay Kumar after shooting with him recently. The user wrote, “Lol..its just after affects of shooting with akshay kumar..dont worry things will get back to normal soon.” Another user commented, “4baje se work out. lagta akshay sir se inspiration le rhe ho.”

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay graced the show to promote his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. He was joined by his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bachchhan Paandey will hit theatres on March 18.

