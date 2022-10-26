Kapil Sharma hits on Katrina Kaif as she calls him ‘Kappu’ in new The Kapil Sharma Show promo. Watch

Katrina Kaif will appear as the special guest on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. She will be joined by her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Sony Entertainment Television has shared a couple of promos of the episode, which will air at 9:30 pm on Saturday.

The first promo showed Kapil getting spooked on set, as someone called out to him, “Kappu… Kappu.” He turned around and saw Katrina on a balcony behind the stage. Katrina walked onto the stage, and asked, “Kappu, tum bhoot se darte nahi (Aren’t you afraid of ghosts)?” Kapil replied, “Bhootni agar Katrina Kaif ho, toh aadmi manage kar hi leta hai (If the ghost is as pretty as Katrina Kaif, a guy can manage).”

The second promo showed Katrina Kaif enjoying the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars, as costumed cast member Kiku Sharda performed a sketch. Fans seemed to be excited for the episode, and flooded the comments section of the post with messages. “This episode is gonna be superhit,” one person wrote. “Cutest bhoot in the world,” another person commented.

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy film that resembles the Hollywood hit Ghostbusters. The trailer revealed Katrina’s ghost character, who appoints Siddhant and Ishaan’s ghost hunter characters as her assistants in a mission. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and also features Sheeba Chaddha.

Phone Bhoot is the latest in a new wave of Hindi horror comedies, the most successful of which was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released earlier this year. The film will hit screens on November 4.