Kapil Sharma shares video of Krushna Abhishek running away to avoid paying for massage at airport. Watch

Kapil Sharma along with teammates Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar has flown to Australia for their show this weekend. The comedian took to Instagram to share a video of Krushna trying out a free massage at the airport lounge. After having a quick conversation with the masseur, the actor is seen jumping out of the chair to avoid paying.

The video opens with Krushna asking the girl at the counter if the massage is for free. She replies in the affirmative and adds that it’s free only for 15 minutes, post which he will have to pay. When he asks how many minutes he had been taking the massage, she says ’15 minutes’. Shocked at the response, Krushna jumps out of the massage chair and runs away, leaving his team in splits. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote in the caption, “”mufat ki massage 😂 @krushna30 #kslive #kslive2022 #flying #australia australia 🇦🇺.”

As fans could not stop laughing at the video, actors Ravi Dubey and Adhvik Mahajan dropped LOL emojis on the post. A lot of fans also requested Krushna Abhishek to not leave the show. “Yeh puri team ek sath kitni achi lagti hai (This team looks the best together)”, wrote a follower, while another added, “Please don’t leave Krushna”.

Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He cited issues with the production house for his exit. As per sources, the actor and the producers could not come to a mutual understanding when it comes to the monetary agreement. However, speaking to the media, he recently shared that it’s his own show and he would be back soon.

As Krushna was seen on Wednesday with his wife, actor Kashmera Shah, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he was asked about his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show and whether it had anything to do with the host. “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again),” Krushna cleared the air.

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing from September 10.