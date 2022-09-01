scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Kapil Sharma shares video of Krushna Abhishek running away to avoid paying for massage at airport. Watch

As they flew to Australia, Kapil Sharma shared a video of Krushna Abhishek having a hilarious interaction with a masseur at the airport lounge.

kapil sharma, krushna abhishekKapil Sharma shared a hilarious video of Krushna Abhishek.

Kapil Sharma along with teammates Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar has flown to Australia for their show this weekend. The comedian took to Instagram to share a video of Krushna trying out a free massage at the airport lounge. After having a quick conversation with the masseur, the actor is seen jumping out of the chair to avoid paying.

The video opens with Krushna asking the girl at the counter if the massage is for free. She replies in the affirmative and adds that it’s free only for 15 minutes, post which he will have to pay. When he asks how many minutes he had been taking the massage, she says ’15 minutes’. Shocked at the response, Krushna jumps out of the massage chair and runs away, leaving his team in splits. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote in the caption, “”mufat ki massage 😂 @krushna30 #kslive #kslive2022 #flying #australia australia 🇦🇺.”

Watch |Kapil Sharma has new family in The Kapil Sharma Show, Srishty Rode is his ‘mohalle ki raunak’. Watch

As fans could not stop laughing at the video, actors Ravi Dubey and Adhvik Mahajan dropped LOL emojis on the post. A lot of fans also requested Krushna Abhishek to not leave the show. “Yeh puri team ek sath kitni achi lagti hai (This team looks the best together)”, wrote a follower, while another added, “Please don’t leave Krushna”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. He cited issues with the production house for his exit. As per sources, the actor and the producers could not come to a mutual understanding when it comes to the monetary agreement. However, speaking to the media, he recently shared that it’s his own show and he would be back soon.

As Krushna was seen on Wednesday with his wife, actor Kashmera Shah, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he was asked about his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show and whether it had anything to do with the host. “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again),” Krushna cleared the air.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing from September 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:52:44 pm
Next Story

After criticism, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to visit rain-hit areas in Bengaluru’s IT corridor today

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

Jharkhand teacher beaten up by students was demoted for casteist slurs, says official

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender quality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender quality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Stylish, unique, but is it for you?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Arjun Bijlani's new house Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy attend griha pravesh
Inside Arjun Bijlani’s new house: Nia Sharma, Mouni Roy attend griha pravesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement