Kapil Sharma’s high-handed behaviour upsets fans? Here’s the truth

A source close to Kapil Sharma on Monday slammed reports which suggested the comedian was back to his high-handed ways. Reports said Kapil disappointed fans when he refused to pose for pictures or click selfies at a recent event.

Clearing the air, a source close to the television personality revealed that he has no time to attend parties or events and this news is entirely untrue.

The source said, “He (Kapil) loves to interact with his fans and also poses for cameras at every event he visits, but haters will hate and write false stories.”

Meanwhile, Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show recently removed Navjot Singh Sidhu following his comments on the recent Pulwama terror attack.

Sidhu, while speaking about the Pulwama attack in a media interaction, had said that nations cannot be held responsible “for the dastardly acts of terrorists” and that terrorists have no religion.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Sidhu, the source added, “Kapil Sharma has nothing to say on Mr Sidhu getting sacked from the show as authorities at Sony channel will be the right ones who can answer about this.”

Actor-presenter Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show.