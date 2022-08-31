scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Kapil Sharma has new family in The Kapil Sharma Show, Srishty Rode is his ‘mohalle ki raunak’. Watch

Kapil Sharma and his cast members -- both old and new -- return in brand new avatars. Find out who plays who ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show's comeback on September 10.

kapil sharma show new castThe makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have shared a new promo.

Indian television’s popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with its new season on September 10. Ahead of its release, the makers introduced the new characters who will be joining host Kapil Sharma in this season. Also, with the new characters, it looks like the entire plot of the show has been revamped.

As per the new promo, while Kapil will be playing Kappu Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti will be essaying the role of his wife Bindu. The new comedians, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski, who have joined the show, will be seen in different roles, ranging from Kappu’s brother-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law to his friend Chandan’s wife Maski.

Also read |Kapil Sharma doesn’t recognise Sumona Chakravarti in hilarious announcement video for The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4: ‘Yeh behenji kaun hai?’

Actor Kiku Sharda, a regular on the show, will be seen playing ‘dhoban’ and actor Srishty Rode will play ‘mohalle ki raunak’ Ghazal. While most of the cast members, including Archana Puran Singh, will be returning on the show, actor Krushna Abhishek who was much-loved for his multiple characters, has decided to quit the comedy show due to a disagreement with the producers.

The new promo of the show was shared with the caption, “Naye kalakaar, naye kirdaar! Kapil ka yeh parivaar banayega har weekend mazedaar! (New actors, new characters, this new family of Kapil will make the weekends fun).”

Also read |Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere

The Kapil Sharma Show, which has aired around 387 episodes till now, went on hiatus to accommodate Kapil’s tour of USA and Canada, and Australia. Starting September 10, TKSS will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:01:51 pm
