Kapil Sharma sings ghazal with Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan calls comedian a ‘khatarnak singer,’ watch

Comedian Kapil Sharma displayed his prowess at singing at a recently held event. He shared the stage with veteran musicians Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan and sang famous ghazal, Kash Aeisa Koi Manzar Hota. There was much joking around on stage as well, as both the acclaimed singers lavished high praise on Kapil.

In the video, Kapil joins Hariharan as he sings, leading to tumultuous applause from the audience. Kapil told Hariharan, the composer of the song, “Ye gawane ke liye main nahi yaad aaya aapko?” Shankar then told the audience that Kapil is a ‘khatarnak’ singer. After much laughing and joking, Kapil said, “Itna jaama kar ke rakha tha, sara aaj yahin nikal diya.” (There was so much pent-up energy inside me, so I brought it out today).

Kapil captioned his post, “Such an honor to share the stage with living legends @singerhariharana sahab n @shankar.mahadevan sir. thank you so much for all the love n warmth @jaspinder_narula didi @shilparao @anupjalotaonline ji Saurabh ji, what a beautiful, memorable, musical n humorous evening it was #rehmatein8 #gratitude #music #musicforlife #ilovemusic.”

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to return with the new season of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4. After teasing his new look, he also shared the promo for the popular comedy show, which also features television actor Srishti Rhode.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which has aired around 387 episodes till now, had gone on hiatus to accommodate Kapil’s tour of USA, Canada, and Australia.