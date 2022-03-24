Kapil Sharma gives witty reply to troll asking him if he is ‘buttering’ CM Bhagwant Mann for Rajya Sabha ticket

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently praised the new Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who himself is a comedian-turned-politician, and congratulated him for his win in the recently concluded elections.

Mann contested as an AAP candidate in the state and won the majority. Congratulating him on his win, Kapil shared a picture with the CM. He also praised him for launching an anti-corruption helpline number. Kapil retweeted the CM’s tweet about the helpline and said, “So proud of you paji”.

Reacting to this tweet, a troll asked Kapil if he is ‘buttering’ Bhagwant Mann to get a seat in the Rajya Sabha. “Are you also buttering him up for a Rajya Sabha seat like Harbhajan,” the Twitter user asked in Hindi. The troll was referring to cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who has become one of Punjab’s three representatives to the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to the troll, Kapil wittily responded in Hindi, “Not at all, my small dream is that the country should progress (folded hands emoji). If you want, I can ask for a job for you.” Kapil’s fans and followers have praised the comedian’s response.

Kapil has been shooting for his next film, helmed by Nandita Das, in Odisha. It features the comedian in the role of a food delivery rider. A few days ago, he also shared a video of himself riding a bike on the streets of Bhubaneswar. He even posted a few photos with the state’s CM Naveen Patnaik.

Nandita Das’ upcoming film is backed by Applause Entertainment. It also stars actor Shahana Goswami. Talking about casting Kapil in her film, Das earlier shared that she saw how Kapil could represent the ‘common man’, even though he wasn’t one anymore and that quality of his really attracted her.