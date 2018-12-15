Inside Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s wedding reception in Amritsar

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12. The couple hosted a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

Advertising

Kapil hails from Amritsar and this is the city where he has grown up. The reception was attended by many of Kapil’s friends and colleagues from the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Check out photos from the wedding reception of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath below:

Kapil announced his wedding to Ginni a few weeks ago on Instagram. The note read, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th December, 2018. We would like to thank each and every one wo has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones.”

Advertising

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 12. The next day, the two got married following Sikh rituals in Anand Karaj ceremony.

Their wedding was attended by Kapil’s friends including Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti among others.

Kapil and Ginni are likely to host a wedding reception in Mumbai as well. This reception will be held for Kapil’s friends and colleagues in Bollywood and television industry.