Kapil Sharma ties the knot

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on Wednesday. Post the nuptial, the ace comedian shared a photo from the wedding on his social media handles. Within moments, Kapil was showered with lot of love and blessings from friends and fans. Sunil Grover also took to his twitter handle to congratulate Kapil. He tweeted, “Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes 💐.”

Those who attended the wedding in Jalandhar included TV personalities like Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rajiv Thakur and others. Popular singer Gurdaas Mann also came to bless the newlyweds. Later, Bharti took to her Instagram and congratulated Kapil. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations @kapilsharma and @ginnichatrath! Wishing you loads of happiness always! 💕💕 Welcome to the family @ginnichatrath, thank you for being our best friend and the loveliest Bhabhi! 🤗#weddingdiaries #mereyaarkishaadi.”

Before taking the wedding vows, Ginni and Kapil posed for photographers who were waiting for the couple for a long time. Kapil also broadcast his wedding live on his YouTube channel Kapil Sharma K9. He thanked his fans for all the love and blessings.

Before the grand wedding in Jalandhar, the pre-wedding ceremonies were organised in Amritsar. A Mata Ki Chowki was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony. The photos and videos of the ceremonies surfaced on Bharti, Krushna and Sumona’s social media accounts. Other fan pages of the comedian gave an insight into the celebrations. Singer Richa Sharma was the special guest at the Jagran ahead of the wedding.

Earlier, Kapil’s wedding card had taken over the internet. The wedding invite read, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.”

“We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of our loved ones. Lots of love,” the card further read.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

On the work front, Kapil will soon make a return to the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will also feature Kapil’s frenemy Krushna in a significant role. It will air on Sony Entertainment Television.