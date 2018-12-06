Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s wedding invite is quite lavish

Kapil Sharma is all set to marry longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar. It was just a few days ago that Kapil made an official announcement about his wedding and now, photos of his wedding invite have started doing the rounds on social media.

Two kinds of invites can be seen in the photos and we can assume that one must be from Kapil’s family and the other, from Ginni’s family.

Kapil’s wedding announcement read, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.”

The announcement further read, “We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of our loved ones. Lots of love.”

Kapil had spoken to IANS about his wedding and said, “We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish.”

On the work front, Kapil has resumed working on The Kapil Sharma Show. The first look of the new set was released by the makers recently. If reports are to be believed, the first guest on Kapil’s show will be Salman Khan along with his father Salim Khan.