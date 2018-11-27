Kapil Sharma shares his wedding card, to tie the knot on December 12

Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. The comedian-actor on Tuesday shared his wedding card on social media, seeking blessings of his fans.

The card reads, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018.

“We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of our loved ones. Lots of love.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will tie the knot on December 12 in Jalandhar followed by a reception for industry friends and colleagues on December 14 in Mumbai.

Soon after Kapil posted the wedding card on his Instagram and Twitter handles, wishes began pouring in. Himansh Kohli, Kanika Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Dr Zeus and Saina Nehwal were among those who shared their wishes for the comedian.

Announcing the wedding date, Kapil told IANS, “The wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar. That’s Ginni’s hometown. We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish.”

Kapil is also gearing up for his TV comeback with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show on Sony TV will also feature Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.