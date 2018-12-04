Kapil Sharma’s bride-to-be Ginni Chatrath kickstarts her pre-wedding festivities

The wedding festivities of comedian Kapil Sharma and partner Ginni Chatrath have finally begun. Kapil and Ginni are set to tie the knot on December 12 in Jalandhar, which also happens to be Ginni’s hometown. Ahead of the big day, a pre-wedding function took place at the bride’s residence, amongst her friends and family members.

The videos and photos from the function have taken over the internet. In the images and clips shared on various fan pages, the bride-to-be looks excited as she participates wholeheartedly in the pre-wedding festivities. Ginni can be seen shaking a leg post the ceremony to some Bhangra tunes.

Ginni also posed for photos with friends and family. Dressed in a bright red outfit, she could be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she celebrated one of the biggest moments of her life. Not too long ago, Kapil had taken to Twitter to share his wedding invite with his fans and followers.

“With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018. We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of our loved ones. Lots of love,” the wedding card read.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Kapil had said that his mother and Ginni’s family are pumped about the wedding and that the families want the whole thing to be a lavish affair. “We wanted to keep it low key. But Ginni is the only daughter in her family. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish,” Kapil said.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma is all set to make his comeback on the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.