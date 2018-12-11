Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s pre-wedding festivities begin in Amritsar

The pre-wedding festivities have begun for comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and fiancee Ginni Chatrath. Actor Krushna Abhishek, who will soon be seen with Kapil in his upcoming show The Kapil Sharma Show, shared pictures from the jagran that took place on Monday in Amritsar. Seen in the pictures are Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur and others. Also, a few photos from the mehendi ceremony which also seem to have happened on Monday were shared on Kapil’s fan pages on social media.

Sharing a photo with the would-be-groom Kapil, Krushna wrote, “All night fun on kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar 💥aaj sab jaag rahe hain as jagran hai 🙏jai mata di.” The actor also posted photos while leaving for Amritsar. “All on our way to Amritsar for kapil s marriage ❤️️excited n full of energy 🎈yeahhhhhh choleee bhatureee tikiii ah ha food ❤️️in Amritsar n fun with the team,” he wrote. Krushna who was once said to be Kapil’s arch-rival has started shooting for the new season of his show.

Excited about Kapil’s marriage, TV actor Sumona also shared a photo on her Instagram account. She captioned the image as, “Wohoo..n the next big fat Indian wedding starts!!” Singer Richa Sharma performed at the jagran before Kapil’s nuptials. She also posted photos and videos from Amritsar where she with the other guests looked extremely excited. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have also reached Amritsar. Bharti shared a video from the airport where she was welcomed with dhol beats.

Kapil and Ginni will take the wedding vows on December 12 in Jalandhar and are expected to host a reception in Mumbai on December 14. The photos of their wedding invite also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma has resumed working on The Kapil Sharma Show. The first look of the new set was released by the makers recently. If reports are to be believed, the first guest on Kapil’s show will be Salman Khan along with his father Salim Khan.