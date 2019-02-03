Kapil Sharma shares photo from Delhi reception, says celebrations unstoppable

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, who recently tied the knot with partner Ginni Chatrath, has posted a new photo of himself with his wife on his social media accounts. And the look of the couple in the said photo is giving off a genuinely royal vibe, thanks to similarly hued navy blue attire. The photo was taken at the couple’s Delhi wedding reception.

Kapil captioned the photo, “Celebrations are unstoppable.. need ur blessings 🙏 #love #blessings #family #friends #delhi #reception #celebrations #gratitude @ginnichatrath ❤️😇.”

Previously, Kapil and Ginni had hosted a reception in Amritsar for friends and family on December 14. Then on December 24, the actor and comedian hosted another reception in Mumbai, this time for industry friends and colleagues. The latter event was attended by the likes of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Anil Kapoor, Gurdaas Mann among others.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 last year in Jalandhar. The event was attended by TV personalities like Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Rajiv Thakur and others.

Although Kapil and Ginni had known each other for a long time and stayed friends, they really bonded and came together as a couple during a difficult phase of Kapil’s life when Ginni reportedly helped him go through his struggles with depression.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma made a much-awaited return to television with the second season of his beloved show The Kapil Sharma Show that premiered on December 29 last year.