Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath had a traditional Punjabi wedding in Jalandhar on December 12. This was followed by another marriage according to Sikh rituals (Anand Karaj ceremony) the next morning, and a reception in Kapil’s hometown Amritsar on December 14.

The couple’s colourful nuptial saw Kapil’s friends and colleagues from the Punjabi entertainment industry and television world, including Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti in attendance.

While popular singer Gurdas Maan performed at Kapil’s wedding, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur also shook a leg on Kapil’s D-day.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath took the wedding vows after dating for some time. The two are now set to hold their wedding reception in Mumbai as well.