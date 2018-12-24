Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath had a traditional Punjabi wedding in Jalandhar on December 12. This was followed by another marriage according to Sikh rituals (Anand Karaj ceremony) the next morning, and a reception in Kapil’s hometown Amritsar on December 14.
The couple’s colourful nuptial saw Kapil’s friends and colleagues from the Punjabi entertainment industry and television world, including Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti in attendance.
While popular singer Gurdas Maan performed at Kapil’s wedding, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur also shook a leg on Kapil’s D-day.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath took the wedding vows after dating for some time. The two are now set to hold their wedding reception in Mumbai as well.
The reception is a star-studded affair!
Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Johnny Lever, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Aparshakti Khurana and Chandan Prabhakar pose for photographers at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Who's who of Indian television descend at Kapil's reception
Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Kavita Kaushik pose for photographers at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Krushna is here!
Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Kavita Kaushik arrive for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
The Khans are in the house!
Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Saina Nehwal, Rahul Mahajan and Shekhar Ravjiani drop in to wish newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Saina Nehwal is here!
Richa Sharma, Dr Zeus and Saina Nehwal arrive for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Anil Kapoor is here!
Anil Kapoor, who celebrates his 62nd birthday today, is excited to be at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
DeepVeer in the guest list
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expected to grace Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception.
Starters at reception
Gosht Sekh Kebab, Malai Chicken, Pizza Pockets, Kaju Matar Tikki, Fish in Basil Sauce and Mediterranean Veg Patties are some of the starters at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception.
PHOTOS: Celebs at Kapil's reception.
Anu Malik, Manoj Bajpayee and Kailash Kher drop in to wish newlyweds Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Mika Singh set to perform?
Mika Singh will, reportedly, perform at at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception.
Wine and champagne
Guests at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception are being served wine and champagne as soon as they step in.
Anu Malik is here!
Anu Malik, Manoj Bajpayee and Kailash Kher are present at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception.
Stage is set for reception
The stage is set for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception in Mumbai. The couple will pose for photographers before the reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)