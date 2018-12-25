Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone steal thunder at Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath’s reception

After their wedding and reception in Punjab, which was a close knit affair, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a wedding reception for the film and television industry in Mumbai. On Monday, the who’s who of Bollywood made a beeline for JW Mariott in Mumbai to congratulate the newlyweds. Rekha, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Salim Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Karan Johar among others attended the gala evening.

Those who came from the small screen industry included the team of Kapil’s upcoming show The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other TV actors like Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were in attendance too.

Prominent names from the music industry like Anu Malik, Guru Randhawa, Bappi Lahiri and sports stars Saina Nehwal and Harbhajan Singh also showered their blessings on Kapil and Ginni.

Those who stole the limelight were the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood Ranveer and Deepika. DeepVeer, who also tied the knot recently, were seen getting all mushy and lovey-dovey at Kapil’s reception. The two danced to Mika Singh’s renditions and like always the Simmba of Bollywood made his love for his wife much evident with his romantic gestures for her. From “Main Tera Hero” to “Aankh Maarey”, the duo let their hair down at the celebration.

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in Jalandhar which was followed by a reception in Amritsar. Now, the comedian will soon be back on television with his much-awaited show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show will face competition from Sunil Grover’s show Kanpur Wale Khurranas which is already running on Star Plus and follows the same concept as Kapil’s show.