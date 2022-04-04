Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath dance at his birthday bash, comedian tells Akshay Kumar he’s buying a house in Bandra

As Kapil Sharma turned 41, he celebrated with a black-themed birthday party which was a filled with dance, music and fun. The actor attended the party with his family, wife Ginni Chatrath and kids Anayra and Trishaan. At the outdoor birthday bash, the comedian was seen breaking into dance, as were his wife and daughter. He also cut a two-tier birthday cake.

Singer Teji Bajwa shared a video where Kapil was seen doing bhangra and also singing. “Happy Birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life and good health. Special thanks to @jassijasbir paji and @yasir_hussain_singer bro for lightening up the night #Karindaytheband,” Bajwa wrote.

Expect Kapil to always have a few zingers up his sleeve. As he sat down to thank fans and well-wishers for their birthday messages, he left people laughing with his comments. Just like The Kapil Sharma Show, he saved his best for Akshay Kumar.

Hahahaha, thank you so much for always inspiring in many ways paji 🤗❤️ bus apke dil me ghar bana rahe, bandra me to meri baat chal hi rahi hai 😜 love you paji 🤗❤️🙏 https://t.co/iOW3OMtHz9 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 3, 2022

Thank you bro ❤️ but sorry, this time no cake 🙈 only healthy food 😂 love you lots 🤗❤️🙏 https://t.co/ZvOq8W6708 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 3, 2022

The superstar wished Kapil and wrote, “I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho 😜 Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9.” In response to the tweet, Kapil said, “Hahahaha, thank you so much for always inspiring in many ways paji 🤗❤️ bus apke dil me ghar bana rahe, bandra me to meri baat chal hi rahi hai 😜 love you paji 🤗❤️🙏.” How much Kapil and Akshay earn and the houses they own have been a running gag between the two on Kapil’s show. Last time Akshay came on The Kapil Sharma Show, he had joked that the comedian has a lot of houses and he should clarify where he will be throwing a bash to celebrate Holi.

Kapil also addressed his recent attempts to stay fit as he thanked Kiku Sharda for wishing him. As Kiku shared a photo where he is feeding cake to Kapil, the comedian wrote, “Thank you bro ❤️ but sorry, this time no cake 🙈 only healthy food 😂 love you lots 🤗❤️🙏.”

Meanwhile, as he responded to Barkha Dutt’s birthday wishes, he wrote, “Thank you barkha ji 🙏 apki bahut zaroorat hai is samay, garmi bahut ho gyi hai 🤪 jus joking, love n regards always.”