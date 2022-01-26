Kapil Sharma says at lowest phase of his life, he decided to marry Ginni Chatrath: ‘I decided to set things right’

Comedian Kapil Sharma said that he never tried to pursue his wife Ginni Chatrath, even when he found out that she was attracted to him, because of their ‘class differences’. In an interview, Kapil said that while Ginni is from a ‘well to-do family’, he on the other hand, used to drive around on a scooter in his youth.

Kapil will make his debut as a standup comedian this week, with his first special on Netflix, titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. Ahead of the special’s release on Friday, the comedian spoke to news agency IANS about his relationship with his wife, and how it has evolved.

He said that they met when he they were in college, when he was very active in the theatre circuit and wanted to make some extra money. Noticing that she was very talented at comedy as well, Kapil made her his assistant. “She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always had doubts about the future of the relationship because of our class differences),” he said.

Kapil added, “One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn’t take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I’m lucky that I got married to her.”

Thanking his lucky stars, the comedian said that he made the decision to get married to Ginni when he was at the lowest phase in his life. He said when he decided to set things right in his life, marrying her was the first thing he did. Now, they are parents to two kids–daughter Anayra and son Trishaan.

Earlier, while talking about the time when he was written off and his show went off air, Kapil had said that Ginni emerged as his ‘pillar of strength’. “At that time, I stopped trusting people. They would say something on my face and something else behind my back. I shut my show down even though nobody asked me to do so,” he had said.

I’m Not Done Yet will premiere on Friday.