Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath blessed with baby boy

Monday, February 01, 2021
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have become parents to a baby boy. The actor-comedian took to Twitter to share the news.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 7:54:35 am
kapil sharmaIt's a baby boy for Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have become parents to a baby boy. Kapil took to Twitter and wrote, “Namaskaar. We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning. By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine. Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all, ginni n kapil. #gratitude.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot on December 12, 2018 in Jalandhar. They took the wedding vows according to Hindu traditions and later an Anand-Karaj ceremony took place at Ginni’s residence. They welcomed their daughter Anayra Sharma on December 10, 2019.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma will soon be making his digital debut with a Netflix original. His popular TV show The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off air for some time as the creative team is working on its revamped version.

